Hong Kong’s mask mandate, recently extended to March 8 and in place since July 2020, could be lifted after the flu season, according to senior officials. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Friday further raised hopes by indicating that the unpopular rule could be dropped by the “end of the season”, following similar remarks by the city’s leader earlier. The Post learned Chan was referring to the end of March. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world where masks are required in most public areas. Here are how other jurisdictions and countries are handling mask measures: No more masks by April? Hong Kong finance chief’s ‘end of season’ comment Mainland China There is no more official mask rule on the mainland, although officials do release advice and guidelines from time to time. Under the latest measures, people are urged to wear masks in public indoor areas such as hospitals, malls, supermarkets, airports, railway stations and lifts. A mask is also needed at care homes for the elderly and disabled, or when a person has respiratory symptoms such as fever or cough, as well as if he or she has been in close contact with Covid-19 patients. People working in healthcare facilities, public transport, shopping malls, restaurants, delivery and cleaning also need to mask up. Macau People are still required to wear a mask in public areas. Companies can decide on their own mask policies. Taiwan No masks are required in outdoor public areas. Masks are needed only on specific public indoor premises, such as healthcare facilities, care homes for the elderly and disabled, as well as on public transport. Hong Kong’s extended mask rule: good against flu, but what about children’s growth? Japan Masks are required in crowded indoor areas such as public transport, or when talking closely with others. A mask is also required when meeting the elderly or visiting hospitals. But the Japanese government has announced that from March 13, people can make their own choices about wearing masks both indoors and outdoors. South Korea South Korea dropped its mask mandate for most indoor areas from January 30, but facial coverings are still required on premises such as care homes, hospitals and public transport. Singapore Mask-wearing is not required in most public areas, although the government still encourages the public, especially the elderly and the immunocompromised, to wear facial coverings in crowded places, when feeling unwell outside with Covid-19 symptoms, or when interacting with vulnerable people. Those at healthcare and residential care facilities still require masks. This also applies to food handlers to ensure hygiene. Australia There is no universal mask rule in Australia, but recommendations vary across states. In Queensland, people are recommended to wear a mask for seven days if they test positive for Covid-19 or if they are required to by a healthcare provider. In New South Wales, a mask is strongly recommended in indoor public spaces. Mask-wearing is also compulsory in hospitals in South Australia, and recommended for those with Covid-19 or who are close contacts of patients, as well as for people visiting indoor public places or public transport. Hong Kong pharmacies ready to slash mask prices ahead of possible mandate lifting New Zealand A mask is required in healthcare facilities such as clinics, hospitals and residential care homes. The general public is also recommended to wear a mask in closed, crowded and confined spaces. People who are close contacts of Covid-19 patients, or susceptible to serious conditions if they are infected with the coronavirus, are also encouraged to mask up. Britain There is no mask legislation, but members of the public are recommended to wear the facial coverings in crowded or enclosed areas such as on public transport. Providers of social services can also decide whether masks are needed for staff and people receiving care.