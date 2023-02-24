A surgical lamp fell and hit a medical worker at United Christian Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Broken screws of surgical light that crashed down in Hong Kong operating room showed signs of metal fatigue, investigation finds
- Hospital Authority says ‘extremely dissatisfied’ with work of surgical light contractor Getinge and may pass case to police
- Checks at all public hospitals find 23 operating room lights, all supplied by same company, had ‘potential risk’
A surgical lamp fell and hit a medical worker at United Christian Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout