A surgical lamp fell and hit a medical worker at United Christian Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Broken screws of surgical light that crashed down in Hong Kong operating room showed signs of metal fatigue, investigation finds

  • Hospital Authority says ‘extremely dissatisfied’ with work of surgical light contractor Getinge and may pass case to police
  • Checks at all public hospitals find 23 operating room lights, all supplied by same company, had ‘potential risk’

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 9:41pm, 24 Feb, 2023

