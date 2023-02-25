The city has extended its mask-wearing mandate for another two weeks until March 8. Photo: Jelly Tse
The city has extended its mask-wearing mandate for another two weeks until March 8. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: masks will still be required at hospitals, nursing homes even after mandate is dropped, Hong Kong’s health chief says

  • Health chief Lo Chung-mau also defends raising tobacco tax, says ending mask requirement will increase smoking rate
  • ‘We should not forget that the masks have helped us a lot [during the pandemic],’ he says

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:38am, 25 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The city has extended its mask-wearing mandate for another two weeks until March 8. Photo: Jelly Tse
The city has extended its mask-wearing mandate for another two weeks until March 8. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE