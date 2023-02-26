Masks in Macau will still be required on public transport and while visiting medical institutions. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Macau to drop outdoor mask mandate from Monday as requirement continues in Hong Kong
- Wearing masks in certain situations such as on public transport and while visiting hospitals will still be mandatory in casino hub
- Hong Kong remains one of the last places in the world where masks are still required in most public areas
