Hong Kong consumers will pay more for electricity as suppliers raise fees. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s electricity suppliers raise fees by nearly 5 per cent just 3 months after last tariff increase
- Kowloon and New Territories residents to pay about HK$1.55 and those living on Hong Kong Island around HK$2 per kilowatt-hour
- According to government statistics CLP Power customers will see their bills increase by HK$5.70 while there will be a HK$16.02 rise for HK Electric
