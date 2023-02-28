Crowded spaces may still prompt some residents to wear face masks. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crowded spaces may still prompt some residents to wear face masks. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Rejoice or reject? Hong Kong’s scrapped mask mandate splits residents

  • Residents report mix of joy and caution, with one parent revealing excitement over their son seeing friends and teachers without coverings for first time
  • Chief Executive John Lee’s announcement on Tuesday marks end of widespread mandatory mask-wearing after almost three years

Willa Wu

Updated: 6:27pm, 28 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Crowded spaces may still prompt some residents to wear face masks. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crowded spaces may still prompt some residents to wear face masks. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE