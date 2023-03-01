Hong Kong on Wednesday finally axed its mask mandate after nearly three years, but many people heading to school and work in the morning kept their face coverings on. Among workers waiting for trains in Tai Wai, only a few were maskless, while at several schools, students said they were not keen on removing their face coverings and were taking a wait-and-see attitude. From March 1, people do not have to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors, although supervisors of “high-risk” venues – including hospitals and care homes for the elderly – can require visitors to wear masks. However, health experts have reminded the public that Covid-19 has not disappeared and recommend that people wear masks in hospitals, crowded places or on public transport. The Post sent reporters out and about to see how people responded to their first day of maskless freedom. Reporting by Willa Wu, Oscar Liu, Rachel Yeo and Kahon Chan Few children without masks Most children spotted around Causeway Bay with their carers still had masks on. But an exception was 44-year-old domestic helper Chris Simon, who was taking a boy to kindergarten. “Everybody is looking at us, because they are still wearing masks … and there are still tensions,” she said. Simon said the little boy never enjoyed wearing them and it was finally an opportunity for him to go mask-free. “Before that we always [made him] wear masks when it’s crowded, but now we just forget it.” Workers get to choose at sandwich chain At a Pret a Manger branch at Causeway Bay MTR station, employees said the international sandwich franchise chain no longer required staff to wear a mask. Employee Caroline Fronza, 36, took the opportunity to come to work without a mask, and said she believed that not wearing one showed more sincerity to customers. “It’s better you can talk clearly, and they can talk clearly to you and see the smiles on your face,” Brazilian Fronza said. But her colleague, 22-year-old Josua Repollo, preferred to keep a mask on. “I’m not comfortable showing my face. Before when I wasn’t wearing masks, I always wore makeup. But if I remove my mask I’ll have to wear makeup and wake up so early,” she said. Expert calls for vaccination amid flu concerns Respiratory medicine expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu warned that influenza might take root in Hong Kong following the lifting of the mask mandate, especially among children. Leung told a radio show that young children could become vulnerable in a potential flu outbreak because they had not been able to establish immunity through natural exposure in the past three years when the mask mandate had been in place. Whether Hong Kong would see a flu outbreak in March would depend on how warm the weather got and residents’ mask-wearing habits, Leung said, urging parents to get children aged six year or under vaccinated against seasonal flu. He also advised residents to keep wearing masks when they were around young children and other high-risk individuals, such as the elderly. Smiles in the street once again: Hong Kong scraps mask rule after nearly 3 years Relief for truck driver Most passengers at Causeway Bay MTR station are still wearing masks, with some putting them on the moment they enter the location. However, dozens are also seen unmasked as they enter the station during morning rush hour. Truck driver Yim Kim-fung, 52, was heading to work at a construction site in Hung Hom without a mask. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. It was excruciating to have a mask on all the time with sweat all over my face and the mask strings stretched and hurting the back of my ears,” Yim said. “I took off my mask whenever I was driving. It feels like the drama is over as I don’t have to act by putting my mask on and off when I go in and out the construction site.” He added: “I’m relieved because as a healthy person, the mask caused me to suffer from nasal allergy. The sneezing and running nose uncontrollably were no joke.” Are Hong Kong’s mask makers doomed? Businesses consider closing after rule ends Student wary about going maskless At Tai Wai station, a busy interchange for the MTR’s East Rail and Tuen Ma lines, most passengers, especially students, were still wearing masks before 8am. Secondary school student Charmaine Yung Ching-yee, 15, had decided to keep a mask on for a month although her school did not require her to do so. “It doesn’t make a difference to me even if the mask mandate is over. There are still people catching the coronavirus. I didn’t catch it in the past three years and I don’t want to get it now because I take my mask off,” Yung said. “I’ll observe the situation and see if my classmates do the same.” ‘Nervous about taking off mask’ Most pupils heading to school in Tsz Wan Shan were still wearing masks, the Post observed. Kyla Wong, six, took out her mask when she was about to enter PLK Grandmont Primary School. Her father Bryant Wong, however, was not wearing one. Rejoice or reject? Hongkongers split over scrapped mask mandate He said Kyla counted the number of people wearing a mask on the bus. “I know she was nervous about taking off her mask. So I told her it is all right to put it on,” he said. Asked if she preferred wearing a mask, the six-year-old nodded her head. “I feel secure,” said Kyla, who had no plan about going mask-free. Guidelines for schools updated Staff, students and visitors on school campuses are not required to wear masks under Education Bureau guidelines updated on Monday. But staff and students with respiratory symptoms are advised to wear one or take sick leave and seek medical advice as early as possible. For dormitories at special needs schools, which are at higher risk of infection, staff and students can wear a mask or a face shield when necessary. Parents can also ask their children to keep masks on in school if deemed necessary. Unmasking after midnight When the mask mandate was lifted after midnight, some passengers in MTR stations and on trains were seen without masks. But the proportion of those wearing masks was still larger than those who were not.