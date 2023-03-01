Most Hongkongers chose to continue wearing masks on Wednesday even as the rule requiring their use in public ended, with health experts predicting the trend might help control an expected surge in flu and other upper respiratory tract infections. While many had called for Hong Kong to join the rest of the world in lifting its last major Covid-19 restriction, those showing their faces on the streets and public transport on the first official mask-free day were in a minority. “It doesn’t make a difference to me even if the mask mandate is over,” Charmaine said. “There are still people catching the coronavirus. I didn’t catch it in the past three years and I don’t want to get it now.” According to the head of Yaumati Catholic Primary School, Polly Chan Shuk-yee, about 90 per cent of its pupils arrived at campus wearing masks. Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai from the University of Hong Kong, who is also a government pandemic adviser, said residents’ general reluctance to venture out into public without the coverings could limit an anticipated increase in infections. “Most people will probably choose to keep wearing masks on public transport or in crowded places, which can tame the anticipated rebound in upper respiratory tract infections,” Hung said. But he suggested that allowing a limited spread of respiratory infections in schools could also help ramp up immunity among children. Health expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu argued that masking in crowded places would help protect both young and elderly residents from various infections, as non-Covid respiratory diseases could begin to spread before warmer weather arrived. Leung also said he found it disappointing the government had not launched an all-out effort to encourage flu vaccination of children aged six or under, whose ability to develop natural immunity against influenza had been weakened over the past three years due to the mask mandate. “The flu shot rate for children under the age of six is only 37 per cent, which is not much different from the past few years,” he told a radio programme. “This rate is not enough to fully protect children.” Hong Kong unmasked: how are residents feeling about showing their faces? While most residents kept their masks on, others who ditched them had different reasons for their decision. Truck driver Yim Kim-fung, 52, went maskless while catching a MTR train in Causeway Bay, saying he was pleased to finally stop “putting on a show”. “[Because] I took off my mask whenever I was driving, it feels like the drama is over as I don’t have to act by putting my mask on and off when I go in and out of the construction site,” he said. Beauty consultant April Chung Yin-yi, 26, said she woke up 45 minutes early on Wednesday to apply her make-up ahead of her 45-minute commute to Tsim Sha Tsui. “Although I’ll still be wearing a mask when I’m giving treatments to my clients, at least let me feel beautiful in the morning for a brief moment,” she said. At a cosmetics store in Mong Kok, shopkeeper Vincy Yip said foot traffic was double the usual amount on Tuesday, adding some of the shoppers were men. “Everyone wants to look nice without masks, male and female alike,” Yip said. Staff at the Men Wah Bing Teng restaurant chain would continue to wear masks, according to a cashier surnamed Fung who worked at its branch at the Diamond Hill MTR station. Got too many masks after Hong Kong axed its face covering rules? Here are some tips “To be honest, I don’t feel safe taking off my mask. Just look at the street outside, many are still wearing masks,” Fung said. A waiter at Cafe Marco in Tsim Sha Tsui, who asked not to be identified, said that while their employees were also told to continue wearing masks, buffet diners could leave their tables and fill up their plates mask-free. Wednesday also marked the closure of Hong Kong’s last remaining Covid isolation facility, at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island, which discharged the few remaining residents on Monday. Looking back at Hong Kong’s love-hate relationship with Covid-19 masks The centre opened in July 2020, about the same time the city’s mask mandate came into effect. About 270,000 people have stayed at the facility during its 958 days of operation, said Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk Hau-yip. Cheuk hailed the concerted efforts that turned the “terrible place that no one wanted to come” into one that continued to receive requests by residents wanting to isolate until its closure. Meanwhile, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu was scheduled to visit Macau on Thursday alongside Deputy Chief Secretary Cheuk Wing-hing, tourism minister Kevin Yeung Yun-hung and transport secretary Lam Sai-hung. The delegation will meet Macau’s Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng. Macau’s Ho met Lee in Hong Kong last Saturday, two days before the casino hub lifted its outdoor mask requirement. Hong Kong’s announcement to scrap the mask mandate in all public places came on Wednesday, just two days after Macau’s.