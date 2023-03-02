Authorities have ordered inspections of all ceiling hoists for lifting patients in Hong Kong public hospitals after an external cover fell off the track of one device in a ward on Wednesday evening. The Hospital Authority said it was “very concerned” about the incident – the second involving equipment crashing down in the space of about two weeks – and had told all facilities to inspect hoists similar to the one involved at Tuen Mun Hospital. The authority said no patients or staff were injured by the 17cm by 9.5cm cover and use of the hoist in question had been suspended immediately. Staff were also reminded to conduct safety checks before operating such devices. The hospital had reported to the authority that an external cover of a hoist track had fallen off in a medicine and geriatrics rehabilitation ward. Patients being lifted had passed the section of track concerned before the cover fell, the authority said. It said technicians would inspect similar installations in the hospital and the maintenance contractor had also been asked to investigate the cause of the incident. Lights out for 12 Hong Kong public hospital operating rooms over equipment woes The Post has contacted the authority for details about the checks and the contractor. It was the second incident involving medical devices falling in public hospitals in about two weeks, with the first one sparking safety concerns. In mid-February, a set of surgical lights in United Christian Hospital fell and injured an anaesthesia assistant in the shoulder. A review by experts found signs of metal fatigue in screws used to secure the lights to the ceiling, and the problem could have been identified if checks had been conducted properly. A thorough check of all surgical lights in public hospitals was also carried out.