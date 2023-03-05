Conformity to social norms and a culture of not affecting others may explain why many Hongkongers are still using masks despite the recent lifting of the face-covering mandate, public health experts have said. The city on Wednesday became one of the last places in the world to drop the mandate requiring residents to wear masks in public places after a restriction lasting 959 days. But many people have continued to wear them on public transport and out in the streets, even though the Covid-19 health crisis has ended. The decision to wear or ditch masks has spurred online debates, with some calling those who keep them on “servile” and people who have rejected them as “liberal and embracing freedom”. Noah Shusterman, a Chinese University history academic, said that his decision to wear a mask was influenced by the people around him. “At this point, I’m wearing one because most people around me are,” he said. “It’s a sudden transition … I’ll do my part to make the changes less abrupt.” But 33-year-old teacher Yan Pun said safety and comfort would determine whether she would opt for a mask. She added she would wear one only in poorly ventilated indoor spaces, such as crowded classrooms or buses. Julie Liao Qiuyan, an assistant professor from the division of behavioural sciences at the University of Hong Kong’s school of public health, agreed people’s decision to wear masks was influenced by the behaviour of others. Hong Kong unmasked: how are residents feeling about showing their faces? “When there is no longer a masking policy from the government, people will look for ‘information cues’ to guide them on what is the best thing to do,” Liao said. “Social norms serves the function of information cues.” “If most people are wearing masks, one might feel that it’s safer behaviour to protect one against the virus.” Liao explained that cultural inclinations toward collectivism or individualism also affected a person’s decision to wear a face covering. She explained if someone’s culture attached more importance to what others were doing, they would also prefer to do the same. Hou Wai-kai, an associate professor in psychology at the Education University of Hong Kong, said the idea of blending into a group and not affecting others was more prevalent in Asian cultures, which cause persistence of mask-wearing in the region, despite a relaxation of the rules. After Singapore dropped the requirement to wear masks on public transport last month, most commuters continued to wear them. In Taiwan, where people only have to wear them in specific places such as on public transport, many have kept them on in other public places as well. Masks were said by the government and health experts over the last three years to be an important tool to help guard against coronavirus infection. But Liao said they had transcended their original use for disease prevention. “Masks are not only about protecting oneself against the virus,” she explained. “You might feel more distant from others [when wearing a mask] – to some, this is also a sense of security.” Some online commentators have said people who chose to wear masks when there was no mandate for it were being “overly submissive” to authorities. Rejoice or reject? Hongkongers split over scrapped mask mandate “The accusation of ‘being servile’ surfaced when people continued to wear a mask even when the government said it was no longer necessary,” Hou said. He added the argument emerged against the backdrop of a tense political atmosphere in the city in recent years. Wearing or not wearing a mask was an individual’s choice, and the public should bear in mind the original purpose of masks was to prevent infection, Hou said. “There is nothing to argue about if masking is seen as preventing diseases.” Both academics agreed it would take time for the community to go mask-free, but suggested the situation might never return to pre-pandemic conditions. “Covid-19 has already changed the entire world. We might not be able to go back to pre-Covid times,” Hou said. “There may always be someone in a mask in different situations.”