A Hong Kong bird society recorded nearly 200 collision accidents in four months, most resulting in deaths, likely caused by large glass and mirror facades on Hong Kong’s buildings and transparent noise barriers. The Hong Kong Bird Watching Society called for more government action and urged residents to submit reports if they came across such accidents for a fuller picture of the phenomenon in the city. In the society’s first bird-window collision data-collection exercise, a total of 196 individuals across 38 species, with some 70 per cent of them migratory, were recorded in the cases collected from September to December last year, according to the society’s conservation officer Wong Suet-mei. “Some glass surfaces can reflect natural landscapes like trees, creating an illusion for birds,” she said on Monday. Wong added 179 – or 90 per cent – of the 196 accidents resulted in deaths. Seven of the recorded species were also of conservation concern, such as the Yellow-breasted Bunting and the Northern Boobook. November saw the highest number of accidents, with more than 110 recorded, believed to be related to the autumn migration season, she said. Fifteen out of the 18 districts in Hong Kong recorded such cases, with the highest number of accidents in Sha Tin and Eastern districts. Wong said the latest data is still limited and cannot fully present spatial distribution on bird-window collisions in the city. She also explained external walls of newer buildings, such as commercial buildings in Kowloon Bay or North point, had more extensive mirror glasses or reflective surfaces. “This is a big trap for birds because they will be tricked by the unreal images they see through the glass,” she said. From Russia with love: bird saved in Hong Kong in 2020 returns for winter visit Wong suggested that reducing the use of glass and reflective materials on external walls of future buildings would reduce such cases, and government departments could also do more to combat the issue. She said the Highways Department had already developed guidelines for the design of their noise barriers, but other departments, such as the Housing Authority, did not have such measures adopted in their newer buildings. “It’s not really mainstream in the government departments, so I think they can do more,” said Wong. Wong called for better legislation, citing other cities, such as New York, which have introduced a law that requires buildings made of glass or reflective materials to adopt anti-bird collision measures. “Although Hong Kong is lagging behind, we can still start now,” she added. To facilitate research efforts, the public is encouraged to report details to the society if they come across such incidents, noting the location, date of discovery, photos and status of the bird.