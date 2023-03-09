Electricity bills for most Hongkongers will be shielded from potential spikes in global fuel prices over the next three months under a new rebate by the city’s largest power supplier that aims to ease cost of living pressures. CLP Power has rolled out the relief measure after its decision last month , along with the city’s other provider HK Electric, to raise the fuel surcharge it levies on residents. The move effectively pushed up local electricity prices. To avoid further pain for residents, CLP Power on Thursday said a special fuel rebate would begin next month to cap the surcharge at its current rate of 62.8 HK cents (8 US cents) per unit of electricity. “We understand this time is an important period of recovery for Hong Kong. In order to support the community and sustain the recovery momentum, we are offering customers a special fuel rebate to reflect the positive developments in fuel prices seen earlier and help mitigate the impact of fuel cost fluctuations,” the firm’s managing director Chiang Tung-keung said in a statement. If the actual fuel cost adjustment – the difference between forecast and actual prices – for April to June exceeds 62.8 cents per unit of electricity, the new mechanism will kick in to maintain the capped rate. If the amount falls below the cap, residents will be charged the lower rate. The total rebate between April and June will cost the company an estimated HK$80 million to HK$100 million. Hong Kong electricity suppliers raise fees 3 months after last increase CLP Power supplies electricity to 80 per cent of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents, covering Kowloon, the New Territories and most of the city’s outlying islands. HK Electric, meanwhile, serves Hong Kong and Lamma islands. The cost of electricity in the city comprises a base rate, a fuel cost surcharge and a rebate. The base rate covers operating expenses, basic fuel costs and profits, while the fuel cost surcharge reimburses the cost of fuel bought by operators. The fuel cost adjustment may increase or decrease in a households’ electricity bill and is normally updated every month to reflect the latest fuel price changes. Time for more nuclear power? Hong Kong electricity price increases ‘unavoidable’ CLP Power’s new measure does not cap the base rate it charges customers. Chiang said international oil prices had fallen from higher levels and appeared to be stabilising. “We hope this trend will continue. In recent weeks, coal prices have fallen too. If the international oil and coal prices continue to stay at lower levels, we believe that our customers will soon see a reduction in the fuel cost adjustment, easing their tariff pressure,” he said. HK Electric on Thursday said its own HK$40 million relief measure was launched earlier this year, providing a subsidy of 9.5 cents per unit of electricity for residents who consumed 300 units or less in a month. “More than 200,000 households, or over 45 per cent of HK Electric’s residential customers are expected to benefit,” said a spokesman in response to an inquiry from the Post. “No other measures are planned to be rolled out at this stage.” Starting this month, CLP Power and HK Electric fuel surcharges will rise 1.29 per cent and 4.73 per cent to 62.8 cents and 86.4 cents per unit, respectively, just three months after they increased the net tariff rate for the year. The fuel surcharge pushes up overall tariff rates for residents living in Kowloon and New Territories to about HK$1.55 and those on Hong Kong Island to around HK$2 per kilowatt-hour. Hong Kong to look at ways to stabilise power prices after outcry over increases Gary Ng Cheuk-yan, a senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank, said electricity companies were taking steps to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices on consumers and corporations. “The pressure is still there even though the cost is capped at a certain level, as the current price is already high to users,” Ng said. “With global energy prices stabilising, the fuel surcharge might fall in the second half of 2023 if there is no significant escalation in geopolitics.” Lawmaker Scott Leung Man-kwong of Kowloon West New Dynamic welcomed CLP Power’s move which he said would ease the financial burden of residents. “The fuel cost is a huge factor to determine how much residents have to pay in their electricity bills – a special rebate will be a tremendous help to them,” Leung said. “But in the long run, the firm needs to take measures to stabilise the cost of electricity for customers, including reviewing its investment structure and selecting cheaper fuels combinations, instead of just choosing fossil fuel in which its price is easily affected by external factors.”