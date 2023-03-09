The world’s first surgical procedure combining a robot and microwaves to remove cancerous tumours spread to the lungs while reducing the harm caused by traditional operations was carried out by doctors from a Hong Kong university. The procedure said to be conducted for the first time globally by doctors at the teaching hospital of Chinese University, has been used on three patients in the city and is expected to benefit over a hundred patients in the city. The procedure, which involves inserting a microwave-emitting instrument into a patient’s lungs with the help of a robot, was carried out at the Prince of Wales Hospital. “This technology, as you see today, really is about accurate navigation using a robotic bronchoscope to go to different lung metastases, [where] we can treat many of them at the same time without puncturing the lungs, without bleeding, without creating complications,” said Professor Calvin Ng Sze-hang from Chinese University. Metastasis is the spread of cancer cells from one part of the body to another, with the lungs being one of the most commonly affected areas. A bronchoscope is a device used to inspect the inside of a person’s lungs and airways. According to Ng, who performed the surgeries, the most common method to treat the condition would be the surgical removal of the tumour. However, this means the patient would be subjected to surgical wounds, blood loss, pain, scarring and an increased recovery time. They could also face complications through the leakage of air in the lungs, as well as the loss of lung function and healthy tissue from the organ. The procedure performed by the CUHK team involves using a robotically controlled bronchoscope to access the airways in a patient’s lungs, where a catheter emitting microwave energy will then be placed. The instrument will heat and destroy the targeted cancer cells. ‘I don’t want to give up’: Hong Kong dad fights cancer for his son’s sake After this procedure, patients only need a 24-hour hospital stay, compared to the usual two to three days required for a minimally invasive operation. There would also be little or no pain involved owing to the lack of a surgical wound, with patients also suffering no blood loss. “Patients have gone back to work or their normal life the day after they leave the hospital after the surgery, as they do not have to worry about the wound being infected or strenuous activity affecting it,” Ng said. Since October 2022, the CUHK team has successfully treated six lung metastatic tumours in three patients. Two had colon cancer, while the other had bone cancer. University of Hong Kong’s new liver cancer treatment strategy gives patients hope However, the procedure can only tackle tumours between the size of 2 to 2.5 centimetres and those away from critical areas such as major arteries or the heart. According to Ng, there are 30 to 40 patients in the Prince of Wales Hospital who are suitable for the procedure, with an estimate of over a hundred more across the city. However, he noted the hospital could only help 80 to 100 patients. Prince of Wales Hospital is the only medical facility in Hong Kong with the technology and experience to conduct this procedure. The procedure is still under clinical trial to further evaluate its effectiveness and safety. The CUHK team and its overseas partners hope to recruit up to 145 patients worldwide for the study. The team also has plans to expand the procedure to cover patients with lung cancer and hopes to begin a study at the end of the year. In 2020, Hong Kong recorded 34,179 new cases of cancer. The number dropped by 903, or 2.6 per cent, compared to 2019.