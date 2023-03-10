Hong Kong must explain how a proposal to require dental graduates to work in public institutions for three years will benefit residents, the medical and health services sector lawmaker has said, after authorities sought industry consensus during a consultation. The Hong Kong Dental Association on Friday said the government consultation, revealed by the industry earlier this week, had sparked concern among dental students. Currently, students are required to finish six years of academic training, which includes clinical sessions. Under the government’s proposal, they will have to undergo a one-year internship at a designated public health clinic before they can register as dentists and then stay there for another two years. Medical and health services sector lawmaker Dr David Lam Tzit-yuen urged authorities to explain how the proposal would improve dental services for the public, as existing care mostly only covered civil servants. “Hong Kong’s public dental services mainly cater to civil servants and very limited service is for the public in emergency cases … the government is now asking more dentists to join the civil service but they will be here to mainly serve civil servants. It is just unfair,” Lam said. President of the Hong Kong Dental Association Nelson Wong Chi-wai said students were not made aware of the proposal, adding it would cause concern among the prospective dentists. “Dentistry is a professional subject which has a very high entry requirement, and students would have had a lot of choices if they had not chosen this subject … they could have chosen medicine which only requires seven years,” Wong said on a radio programme. “The decision is a lifelong one as almost all graduates become dentists.” Hong Kong has a total of 2,789 practising dentists as of January this year, about 3.8 per 10,000 people, similar to Singapore which has 4 per 10,000 people, but less than Japan, Germany and Norway, which have 8, 8.6 and 8.7 dentists per 10,000 people, respectively. Bad teeth a misery for Hong Kong’s elderly poor, social workers warn About 316 dentists in Hong Kong work in public clinics, which provide check-ups for primary schoolchildren and elderly residents with health vouchers. Public dental health services do not cover secondary school pupils, and elderly residents queuing overnight for appointments is a common sight in the city. Lam said authorities should provide a concrete plan for the dental industry, adding the government had proposed extending dental services to more residents but had not provided any details. “[The plan] should state when will additional dental facilities be built, how much manpower will be needed, and will the dental service be extended to secondary school students?” he said. He added authorities would be “putting the cart before the horse” as more dentists would be serving government employees without further improvements to the service. Proposed legal changes will allow non-locally trained nurses to work in Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in his policy address last year that the government would look into different options to ensure sufficient manpower at healthcare facilities, including requiring workers to serve in public institutions for a period of time, and admitting qualified non-locally trained dentists. Authorities set up the Working Group on Oral Health and Dental Care in December to follow-up on Lee’s proposal. The group has been tasked with reviewing the scope of public dental services, including providing more targeted care for underprivileged groups and high-risk patients. It will also come up with a long-term strategy to secure more workers and coordinate service programmes. The group, which convened its first meeting last month, is led by Permanent Secretary for Health Thomas Chan Chung-ching. Members come from healthcare institutions, NGOs and patient groups.