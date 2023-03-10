Hong Kong pupils will no longer be required to conduct daily rapid antigen tests (RAT) for the coronavirus and temperature checks before going to school from Thursday, education authorities have said. The Education Bureau announced on Friday that kindergartens and primary schools would no longer need to observe the rule. The measure requiring all students to show a negative RAT result was introduced last April after the resumption of half-day in-person classes. Last month, the government announced that secondary school pupils would no longer need to conduct RATs from March 1. More to follow …