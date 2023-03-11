The coronavirus pandemic is “over” in Hong Kong, a leading government health adviser has declared, adding that the World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to recommend regular Covid-19 vaccination similar to flu jabs following its biannual meeting. Professor David Hui Shu-cheong on Saturday also said the local pandemic situation remained stable following the lifting of the mask-wearing mandate on March 1, with daily Covid-19 cases classified as serious or critical in the single digits, while the viral load detected in sewage was low. “We can say the pandemic is over now,” Hui said.“Omicron subvariants BA.2 and BA.5 remain dominant in Hong Kong. They are infectious but less fatal.” “We have identified BA.2 [sub-lineages], such as XBB, BF.7 and CH1.1 in the city, which could have triggered a major outbreak if they became dominant, but that did not happen. That means the city still maintains a high level of immunity.” Hui added while there was no significant surge in influenza cases, high-risk people such as elderly residents and those who had not received three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, were advised to keep their masks on in crowded places for better protection against the infection. With the WHO’s expert panel on immunisation set to convene their biannual meeting later this month, Hui reckoned a recommendation to regularise Covid-19 vaccination would likely be made. Smiles in the street once again: Hong Kong scraps mask rule after nearly 3 years “High-risk people such as the elderly, immunocompromised and those with long-term illnesses may need to receive a new dose every year, just like the influenza jabs,” he said. The city’s joint scientific committee under the Centre for Health Protection would have a meeting in late-March and adjust the recommendations according to the WHO’s advice, he added. Reviewing the past three years of the pandemic, Hui said the emergence of the more transmissible and immune-evasive Omicron variant, together with a low inoculation rate stemming from vaccine hesitancy, were the reasons why the containment policy no longer worked during the city’s fifth pandemic wave last year. “Under the containment policy, asymptomatic and mild cases were also isolated at hospitals, but we hardly had enough negative pressure wards for all of them,” he said. “If we had started home isolation and quarantine earlier, the healthcare system might not have collapsed.” Hong Kong to end daily RAT tests for all pupils from Thursday Hui said the city would be better prepared for other pandemics in the future, with the assistance of advanced technology. Unlike the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2003, the world had a good understanding of Covid-19 soon after the outbreak, while vaccines, testing kits, antiviral drugs were made available quickly, he explained. Hui added that healthcare workers were better protected this time, with the help of negative pressure wards.