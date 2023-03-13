A Hong Kong hospital nurse was injured on Sunday after receiving an electric shock from a faulty drug distribution trolley, with staff reporting the incident to police after a check of the device uncovered “unusual damage”. The nurse was distributing medicine at Yuen Long’s Pok Oi Hospital when she received the electric shock, which was caused by a damaged computer power cable connected to the device, a spokesman said. The hospital employee was being treated for a loss of sensation in her arm but was in stable condition, he added. Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority reveals concrete slab fell onto patient bed According to the spokesman, the incident was reported to police after an inspection of the trolley by the hospital found “unusual damage”. “The hospital will fully cooperate in the investigation. The hospital will take all practicable measures, including conducting inspection to other drug trolleys, to ensure the safety of patients and staff members,” he said. The hospital’s management expressed their sympathies for the injured nurse, who they said was receiving all the necessary care and support available. The incident was also reported to the Hospital Authority, with other facilities being alerted and advised to take precautions, it added. Lights out for 12 Hong Kong public hospital operating rooms over equipment woes The authority had already announced safety inspections for mounted medical devices and building structures at all 43 of the city’s public hospitals after a spate of incidents involving falling equipment and debris were made public. During an incident last week, several pieces of concrete fell from the ceiling of a consultation room at Kwai Chung Hospital’s paediatric and adolescent psychiatric unit. No one was injured. The authority earlier said a six-person expert committee, comprising specialists in engineering, construction and corporate communications, was formed to review the maintenance of medical equipment and communication between hospitals. The new body was expected to submit its recommendations in three months, it added.