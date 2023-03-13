A practitioner at a district health centre has been charged by Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency for allegedly offering a nurse HK$1,000 (US$127) to give him a Covid-19 vaccination record without giving him the jab last year. The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Monday said Cheung Chin-hang, a 25-year-old community health practitioner, allegedly attempted to bribe the nurse at Osman Ramju Sadick Memorial Sports Centre in Kwai Chung last September. Cheung’s workplace was a government-designated healthcare premises subject to the city’s vaccine pass, which required people to receive a specific dose of a Covid-19 jab or possess a valid medical exemption certificate. ‘Geopolitical tensions could further hurt Hong Kong’s global corruption ranking’ The nurse declined Cheung’s offer and reported the matter to her company – Quality HealthCare Medical Services – which operated the vaccination centre at the sports ground. The 25-year-old was charged with one count of offering an advantage to an agent. He was released on bail, pending an appearance at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday to make a plea. Quality HealthCare and the Department of Health assisted the ICAC during the investigation. Authorities imposed the vaccine pass scheme in phases starting in February last year when the city was in the midst of the fifth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic. Hong Kong government advisers ‘split’ over vaccine requirement for travellers The scheme, aimed at raising the city’s vaccination rate, required people to get double or triple jabbed if they wanted to enter premises such as hair salons, fitness centres, restaurants and healthcare facilities. The scheme was lifted on December 29 last year following a relaxation of epidemic control measures as the Covid-19 situation in the city showed signs of easing. As of Monday, more than 93 per cent of the city’s eligible population had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and around 84 per cent were triple jabbed.