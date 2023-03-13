The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the rise in myopia among Hong Kong’s children, but a study has found that prescription eye drops used for pupil dilation can cut the risks, a team of scientists revealed on Monday. In a two-year study, ophthalmologists from Chinese University found that a nightly dose of low-concentration atropine eye drops could reduce the risk of children developing myopia, or short-sightedness, by 46.4 per cent, with the incidence rate dropping from 53 per cent to 28.4 per cent. Dr Jason Yam Cheuk-sing, the study’s principal investigator, on Monday said: “As our younger generation becomes more reliant on digital devices and we are facing a surge in myopia in the future, our findings suggest low-concentration atropine eye drops is an effective preventive strategy for myopia onset among high-risk children.” The second-phase study, involving 474 children aged from four to nine years old with no myopia between 2017 and 2020, followed a 2019 test showing that the same type of eye drops slowed schoolchildren’s myopic progression by up to nearly 70 per cent. Atropine eye drops have been used to dilate the pupil before eye exams and treat optic conditions, such as lazy eyes and paralysis of the eye muscles. The medication is available only with a doctor’s prescription in Hong Kong. Hailey Cheung, 10, was one of the participants in phase two. She was at moderate risk as her mother had developed over 900 degrees of myopia. She said that because she spent up to four hours doing her homework online daily, her eyes sometimes felt tired. Pandemic contributing to ‘myopia boom’ among Hong Kong children, study finds Three years into the trial, her left eye had a lower chance of developing the condition, while her right eye remained the same with no further deterioration. “I felt my vision blurred after using the eye drops at first, but I soon got over it,” she said. The prevalence of short-sightedness in children has been on the rise. According to the World Health Organization, the condition affected up to 90 per cent of school leavers in East Asia as of last November. The public health agency also warned that half of the world’s 7.9 billion population would develop short-sightedness by 2050. According to the ongoing Hong Kong Children Eye Study, the 40.76 per cent incidence rate among children aged 8½ years old has made the city one of the areas most affected by myopia. New lenses to correct child myopia 40 per cent cheaper Professor Clement Tham Chee-yung, of Chinese University’s ophthalmology department, said that since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the myopia incidence rate had risen by 2.5 times, and the speed of deterioration had doubled. “The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a myopia boom in schoolchildren due to school closure and social-distancing measures,” he said. “Strategies to prevent myopia onset and to reduce its progression have become paramount.” Medicine professor Calvin Pang Chi-pui also said: “The earlier a child develops myopia, the higher the risk of developing profound myopia and vision-threatening eye diseases when they grow up.” China’s kids are getting fat, shortsighted, badly behaved, report warns He added that although current optical treatments and surgeries could mitigate short-sightedness, the treatments could not reduce the risk of developing eye diseases, such as macular degeneration and retinal detachment. Yam, however, warned that the findings did not mean all children should use eye drops to prevent myopia. To protect eyesight, he suggested students place their reading materials at least 30cm (11.8 inches) from their eyes, take a break every 30 minutes after reading or using the computer and spend at least two hours outdoors every day.