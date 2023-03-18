Outbreaks of respiratory syncytial virus and hand, foot and mouth disease have plagued Hong Kong schools following the removal of the city’s mask mandate, according to a local paediatrician. Dr Patrick Ip Pak-keung, from the University of Hong Kong’s paediatrics and adolescent medicine department, on Tuesday said that children were facing “different challenges” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “When we all take off our masks and have more social activities, which I encourage, viral infections become widespread at the same time,” he said on a radio programme. To mask or not to mask? Hong Kong public health experts weigh in on debate Hongkongers and tourists were able to go mask-free from earlier this month as the city finally lifted its last major pandemic restriction after almost three years. Ip highlighted the outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus, a more lethal infection than Covid-19, seen in hospital wards and the community. The virus usually infects the very young, particularly babies born prematurely with lung disease or congenital heart defects. “Some infants admitted to hospital are so breathless that they are not able to have milk and need to be on oxygen, which is dangerous,” he said, calling on parents to consult doctors if children experience persistent fever or vomiting. He also noted that many schools had been hit by outbreaks of hand, foot and mouth disease and enterovirus recently. “Recently, some councils of school heads requested the Hong Kong Paediatric Society to hold webinars to teach parents how to take care of kids with hand, foot and mouth disease,” he said The paediatrician reminded parents to clean their children’s hands thoroughly as the respiratory syncytial virus and the infection which causes hand, foot and mouth disease are mainly transmitted through saliva and mucus. He said pupils with the disease should not go to school for a week as the virus is contagious during the first seven days of infection. Hong Kong pupils react to axed Covid mask rules with mix of joy, nerves Ip also urged parents to ensure their children were full vaccinated against Covid-19 and had received flu jabs, which would help to avoid serious illness, particularly as some families are planning holidays overseas during the Easter holiday in April. He said only a quarter of children aged between 6 months and below three years old, had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination. More students with obesity had to go to hospital for regular check-ups as they tended to overuse electronic devices and were not doing enough physical exercise during the pandemic, he said. Hong Kong pupils will need time to adjust to life without masks, principals warn His earlier research showed the amount of time primary school pupils spent glued to their gadgets tripled to seven hours a day during the pandemic. The study also warned poorer sleep quality and a lack of exercise were linked to the uptick in time spent on devices. He called on parents to spend more time with their children hiking and exercising outdoors. “Parents should not give the electronic devices to kids and let them play video games, and they should also not only just stay at home to do homework,” he said.