A Hong Kong concern group has criticised a government proposal to build more than 5,000 public flats on a green belt, saying authorities had ignored the presence of butterfly and bird species there. Authorities underestimated the ecological value of the 5.4-hectare (13.3 acre) green belt between the existing public estate at Shek Lei in Kwai Chung, and Kam Shan Country Park, according to the community group. Shek Lei Communities said the government’s ecological impact assessment done last summer had missed the presence of more than 600 butterflies and recorded only half the bird species a nature group had found later in the year. “The government did not conduct the ecological survey during winter and severely underestimates the site’s value when other reports have identified a butterfly valley and more bird species in winter,” said Kristy Chow Oi-chuen, a member of the concern group. The government plans to rezone the 5.4-hectare green belt, which is an environmental buffer zone, to build about 5,400 public flats by 2035 to house 15,000 residents. About 100 residents at Shek Lei Hang Village in the green belt would have to be relocated. The environment impact assessment, which covered the site and areas within 500 metres (1,640 feet) of it, did not anticipate “unacceptable ecological impacts” though it proposed transplanting some plants of conservation interest and planting trees between the future estate and the country park. Birds are dying after hitting Hong Kong’s gleaming glass buildings, group warns However, Chow said the assessment only covered the wet season in 2017 and from July to August last year, before the Global Change and Tropical Conservation Lab at the University of Hong Kong discovered a cluster of more than 600 danaid butterflies from late November to mid-December. The university team said the proposed development was just 150 metres (492 feet) from a butterfly valley and high-rise buildings might hinder the migration of butterflies and affect their habitats. The Hong Kong Bird Watching Society also found more than 55 kinds of birds last December, almost double recorded by the government during summer. The society also found two species of birds that are on a mainland Chinese list of wildlife under special state protection. Chow said: “These butterflies and birds are spotted in areas that are covered by the official ecological impact assessment but the government has not mentioned any of these discoveries.” The second stage of public consultation ends on Friday and the Town Planning Board will then proceed with hearings and decide on the rezoning application in nine months. Urging the board to dismiss the proposal, Chow said: “It is unfair for board members to discuss the item without sufficient information from the ecological study.” The Shek Lei project is not the only environmental buffer zone that might be affected by new development plans. Five times more trees up for inspection in Hong Kong if task force measures adopted The government has earmarked a total of 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres) of green belt sites for development projects and will study another 255 hectares (630 acres) that have potential for public housing. “I can foresee that more environmental buffer zones will be lost,” Chow said. Town Planning Board member Franklin Yu Fung-lap declined to comment on individual cases but said its members, including environmental experts, consider official reports and public opinion when discussing applications. But he said green belts with developed infrastructure nearby and of lower ecological value could be a source of housing. “We have other mega development projects in the long run, but these green belt areas can provide housing in the short-to-medium term,” he said. “If the residential development does not affect the green belt’s overall function as a buffer zone, it can actually protect country parks, which are places with higher ecological value.” The government has identified land to build 360,000 homes, but two-thirds of them will only be available in the latter half of the decade. Waste-charging scheme will take effect by year-end: Hong Kong’s environment chief The Civil Engineering and Development Department, which oversaw the assessment, on Sunday said the ecological impact study was conducted in accordance with the relevant standards and guidelines. “Consultants have also conducted an ecological review to verify the validity of the findings of an assessment conducted in 2017. Therefore, re-conducting the assessment is considered not necessary,” a spokesman said. The overall assessment featured ecological surveys from six years ago that covered a six-month period during wet season, with a focus on collecting baseline data and evaluating the possible impact on wildlife, he said.