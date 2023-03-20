As Covid-19 has become endemic and social-distancing curbs have eased in Hong Kong, health experts have warned children in the city are being exposed to other infectious diseases following the lifting of the mask mandate. An increase in respiratory infections and hand, foot and mouth disease among children have been reported by paediatricians and authorities recently. Illnesses plague Hong Kong schools after mask mandate dropped: paediatrician The Post examined the uptick in cases and spoke to experts on how to protect children against infectious diseases. 1. What is the latest situation concerning hand, foot and mouth disease in Hong Kong? There has been an upwards trend in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in recent weeks, though the numbers remain low. According to data from the Centre for Health Protection as of last Thursday, accident and emergency departments at public hospitals have seen a rise in cases of the disease, with infections increasing to nearly 0.25 in every 1,000 consultations from March 5 to 11, compared with 0.1 at the start of the year. Among child care centres and kindergartens that took part in the government’s sentinel surveillance programme, there was a rise in the number of outbreaks from zero to more than 2 per cent of the facilities in late February, though none were recorded from March 5 to 11. Paediatrician Dr Patrick Ip Pak-keung from the University of Hong Kong said he had noticed more incidents of the disease at kindergartens and care homes recently. Caused by enteroviruses such as coxsackieviruses and enterovirus 71 (EV71), the infection is common in children, but the one caused by EV71 has a higher likelihood of severe complications and death. Hong Kong pupils react to axed Covid mask rules with mix of joy, nerves Symptoms of the disease include fever, poor appetite and tiredness, and painful sores might develop in the mouth. A rash could also appear on the palms and soles of the feet. Those infected usually recover in seven to 10 days. 2. What about other infectious diseases? Paediatricians say there has been an uptick in other respiratory diseases as well. Dr Mike Kwan Yat-wah, an honorary clinical associate professor at the university, said there was an overall increase in various infections, including respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza, adenovirus and enterovirus, since the lifting of the mask mandate at the start of the month. “There has been an upwards trend [in infections]. Hospital wards are filled up with patients every day. We are handling children of different ages every day,” Kwan told a radio programme on Monday. Hong Kong Covid-19 cases stay low, but flu on the rise since mask mandate dropped Tuen Mun Hospital also revealed on Friday that there was a cluster of respiratory syncytial virus cases in its special care baby unit, with at least six babies infected, including one in critical condition. The hospital on Monday said one more baby and three additional staff members from the unit also tested positive for the virus. Symptoms of the disease include fever, breathing difficulties and tiredness. Paediatrician Ip said the increase in infections was likely due to more frequent contact between people and weaker immunity among children. “Contact between people was minimal during the Covid-19 pandemic. Children didn’t have much physical contact with others as they didn’t go to schools,” Ip said. “As they were not exposed to the viruses during that period and there was no build-up of antibodies, the viruses can spread easily if someone is infected.” He said more younger children had developed serious conditions after being infected with the respiratory syncytial virus, with some suffering from respiratory distress and needing oxygen support, due to a lack of past infections which would have built up immunity. Younger children were either infected by their adult family members who were not wearing masks or older siblings who had returned to schools, he said. 3. How worried should parents be about the rising cases? Health experts earlier warned that cases of such diseases were expected to increase with the easing of social-distancing measures. Ip assured parents not to worry too much about the rise, adding no fatal cases had been reported yet. Kwan said children would need to consult a doctor to determine if hospital admission was necessary if they experienced a serious lack of appetite and breathing difficulties. Children should not wear masks in class, Hong Kong pandemic adviser says 4. What measures can be taken to protect children? Medical experts say personal hygiene and vaccination are the main factors in preventing the diseases. Kwan said masking children with symptoms and handwashing were effective in preventing respiratory syncytial virus, which was transmitted through droplets. “You should wash your hands before touching your own mucus membranes, as droplet infection is transmitted through touching mucus membranes, such as eyes, nose and mouth,” he said. Ip said children aged six months or up should get vaccinated for both the flu and Covid-19. For those infected with enterovirus, Ip said their bathrooms should be cleaned regularly as their faeces were highly infectious.