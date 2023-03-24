Hongkongers have been urged to heighten their vigilance against flu infections after health authorities observed a “slight” increase in seasonal influenza activity in the past two weeks, with experts saying the uptick was “rapid” but “expected”. According to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP), nine cases of severe influenza infections have been recorded in March as of Wednesday, compared with a total of five in January and February. Rates of patients in the city’s public hospitals admitted with a principal diagnosis of influenza have also slightly increased from 0.01 cases per 10,000 people in the first week of March to 0.07 last week. This was particularly the case for residents aged less than 12 years and those aged 50 years or above, it added. “Our surveillance data indicated that the local seasonal influenza activity has slightly increased recently,” a CHP spokesman said on Thursday. “And we urge the public, particularly children, the elderly and chronic disease patients, to receive the seasonal influenza vaccination as early as possible. Strict personal, hand and environmental hygiene should also be observed at all times.” Health authorities explained that immunity against influenza in the city might be “relatively weaker” compared with previous years, as the infections had been at low levels over the past three years. Most Hongkongers keep masks on, ‘averting possible flu surge’ as mandate ends The CHP said it had been closely monitoring the local flu situation. Its laboratory, and those of the Hospital Authority, recorded a slight increase in the weekly percentage of seasonal influenza virus detection. The figure rose from 0.75 per cent in the week ending March 4 to 3.31 per cent in the past two weeks, with most viruses being detected as influenza A. Respiratory medicine specialist Dr Leung Chi-chiu described the rise observed in the past two weeks as “rapid”, but noted the 3.31 per cent influenza positivity rate at public laboratories remained well below the 9.21 per cent threshold that indicated the start of flu season. He said it would take about two more weeks to ascertain whether the trend would continue and develop into a full-blown flu season, which would largely depend on two factors. “One factor is the weather , which affects the viability of the virus outside the human body and people’s habit of congregating. Another factor is how popular masks are among residents in crowded places,” Leung said. While he noticed Hong Kong was unlikely to experience cooler weather in the coming weeks, Leung said he was concerned the flu vaccination rate for those aged below three years was poor, and advised carers of young children and other high-risk residents to keep wearing masks in crowded places. Infectious disease expert Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai from the University of Hong Kong , also a government pandemic adviser, urged parents to take their children for flu shots as soon as possible, but he maintained the uptick in cases was “expected” and “likely short-lived”. Hong Kong Covid-19 cases stay low, but flu on the rise since mask mandate dropped Face coverings are no longer required for school staff and pupils, though candidates sitting this year’s university entrance exams must still wear masks. Hung, who had before highlighted the importance of a mask-free classroom in language learning, advised children to only wear face coverings when they were symptomatic. He added that the Easter holiday in April would give the spread of flu among schoolchildren a “break”. The government has made its reminder over flu prevention less than a month after Hong Kong lifted the mask mandate for outdoors and indoors , which health experts had noted would inevitably lead to a rebound of all respiratory diseases. Health authorities on Wednesday announced that rapid antigen tests would no longer be mandatory for clinical staff at public hospitals and residents of care homes for the elderly starting from Saturday.