Hail could hit Hong Kong, the city’s weather forecaster said as it issued the amber rainstorm warning on Saturday. The Hong Kong Observatory raised the amber signal at 12.20pm, meaning heavy rain exceeding 30 millimetres in an hour has fallen and was expected to continue. The thunderstorm warning was also issued at 11.50am. “Severe squally thunderstorms are expected to occur over Hong Kong … Hail may affect Hong Kong shortly,” the forecaster warned. It added that violent gusts of wind reaching 90km/h or above may affect the city. People should seek shelter immediately, avoid high ground and stay away from objects such as trees, the Observatory said. Will this year be one of Hong Kong’s hottest ever? ‘High chance,’ Observatory says The labour authority also reminded employers and contractors to adopt necessary work arrangements. “[They should] take suitable safety measures to protect their employees when they are carrying out electrical work or handling electrical plant,” it said. More to follow …