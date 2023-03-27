There has been no sharp increase in mainland Chinese visitors seeking Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in Hong Kong since pandemic travel restrictions were lifted in January. Anticipating demand for the German-made BioNTech bivalent vaccine that targets the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, private clinics in the city have advertised heavily on social media since January, targeting mainlanders. Private clinics and hospitals began offering vaccines in January to non-Hong Kong residents who had to pay for themselves, with prices as high as HK$2,800 (US$357) for a single dose. The bivalent vaccine is not yet available on the mainland. Dr Samuel Kwok Po-yin, chief medical executive of Virtus Medical, one of the first practices to offer mainlanders the vaccine at HK$1,880 per shot, said: “Demand has not been high since the beginning, perhaps a few shots each day.” He said it could be because many mainlanders caught Covid-19 at the end of last year, and they had to wait three to six months before receiving the bivalent booster shot. The Hong Kong government announced earlier that non-residents would not be eligible for free Covid-19 vaccines from January 16, unless they had been inoculated in the city or made a booking under the government’s vaccination programme before that date and were allowed to be in the city for 30 days. The Omicron-specific booster vaccine can only be administered as the third vaccine dose. Those who have received two rounds of vaccine must wait at least 90 days before getting the booster, and those who fall ill with Covid-19 after receiving two jabs have to wait 180 days. Chinese distributor offers bivalent jabs in Hong Kong to mainlanders from next week Quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and the mainland resumed at four border crossings on January 8, and at all other control points on February 6. The number of mainland visitors jumped almost four times from 280,525 in January to 1.10 million in February, accounting for about 75 per cent of all arrivals last month. At Town Health International Medical Group, where the BioNTech vaccine is offered at HK$1,680 per shot, demand had been steady although the number of mainlanders had not soared, medical director Dr Yu Wing-hong said. There were many inquiries and bookings after the group offered the vaccine in January, but many mainlanders could not obtain their travel visas to Hong Kong on time and had to change their bookings to March or later, he added. As many mainlanders were infected with Covid-19 in December and had to wait before receiving their booster jabs, Yu was still optimistic that bookings would rise in the coming months. EC Healthcare, another practice offering the vaccine at HK$1,680, said it had begun seeing more mainlanders, but most wanted human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, health checks and aesthetic treatments. The clinic also expected stronger demand for the BioNTech vaccine in May or June. At Virtus Medical’s clinic in Tsim Sha Tsui, mainlander Jack Wang, 52, received his booster shot last Wednesday, two days after arriving from Xiamen. He said he believed the BioNTech vaccines were more effective than other brands. Covid nasal vaccine co-developed by Hong Kong gets go-ahead in mainland China “I was infected last December and it has been more than 90 days,” the trader said. “My antibodies may have dropped a lot. To protect myself from the next wave, this is the right time to get the vaccine.” Although there was demand for the vaccine on the mainland, many people could have become less vigilant as the pandemic subsided, while others might not want to travel to Hong Kong for the jab, he said. Hong Kong’s MTR Corp adds 5 mainland stops as train services back on track “They may not be interested in coming as the vaccine is not free and a visit to Hong Kong involves a lot of expenses such as hotel bookings,” he said. Healthcare industry employee Surea Liu, 36, who travelled from Shenzhen to Hong Kong for a meeting on Wednesday, took the opportunity to get her booster shot at the clinic. “I have to travel to the United States next month,” said Liu, who caught Covid-19 last December. “If I only had to stay in the mainland and Hong Kong, I probably would not get jabbed.”