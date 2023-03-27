The removal of an infected Chinese banyan on the outskirts of a bustling Hong Kong neighbourhood has prompted conservationists to reiterate calls for the city to step up checks and protections for old trees to prevent them dying off at a “worrying pace”. The city’s Highways Department on Monday afternoon dispatched workers to chop down the 11-metre tree, which was located on a slope near Wan Chai’s Wah Yan College Hong Kong on Queen’s Road East, over public safety concerns. The Chinese banyan had been listed on Hong Kong’s Register of Old and Valuable Trees, a system introduced in 2004 to ensure the preservation of the city’s heritage and natural resources. Old Chinese banyan collapses in Hong Kong, no pedestrians harmed According to the department, experts in 2020 discovered the tree had brown root rot disease, a fatal fungal infection that causes decay at the base, cutting off the supply of water and nutrients to the crown. Despite efforts to regularly maintain, inspect and preserve the Chinese banyan, authorities said they found its foliage was still “sparse with further wilting” after conducting a risk assessment earlier this year. “In addition, mycelial crust was also found on more areas of the tree base, indicating the brown root rot disease had further spread and caused irreversible health and structural damage to the tree, posing a risk of tree failure,” the department added. Workers from Hong Kong's Highways Department axing a 11-metre tall Chinese Banyan infected with brown root rot disease in Wan Chai, which was listed on the register of the city’s Old and Valuable Tree. #ChineseBanyan #Ficusmicrocarpa pic.twitter.com/FtWcpS61wS — Oscar Liu (@imoscarliu) March 27, 2023 The department said it had also consulted the Development Bureau’s Greening, Landscape and Tree Management Section and the Urban Forestry Advisory Panel, as well as notifying the Wan Chai District Council of the decision. However, Conservancy Association chief executive Ken So Kwok-yin said the number of registered trees was shrinking at a “worrying pace”, dropping from 527 in 2004 to 453 this year. So, a certified tree worker who previously examined the Chinese banyan, said the roots and surrounding soil had struggled to absorb any medicine since it was located near a concrete wall. He also called for authorities to look at how to improve each tree’s living environment rather than focusing on just mitigating risks. “For old and valuable trees, apart from assessing their risks of failure, it is also crucial to look into ways that will help the trees survive, such as ways to improve their soil condition and growing environment while eliminating factors that hinder their growth,” So explained. Tree management must be effective Professor Jim Chi-yung, an arboricultural expert at the Education University of Hong Kong, said: “Improving undesirable environments is the key to the rejuvenation and rehabilitation of problematic trees.” “Fungus is one of the natural enemies of trees. If a tree is strong and healthy enough, it will be able to fight the disease with its natural defence. Insufficient water and nutrients, air pollution and severe soil compaction can cause tree decay,” he explained. After government workers on Monday chopped the Chinese banyan into pieces and transported it away by truck, some local residents mourned the loss of the rare tree. Wan Chai resident Yeung Kam-mui, who has lived in the area for three decades, said she was sad to see the tree cut down, but understood the reasons behind the decision. “It will be devastating if the tree topples, especially if it’s so near a school and a bus stop. Safety matters. But it’s sad to see the tree go because, to me, it gave a mysterious-castle vibe to the school,” the 68-year-old said. Hong Kong development chief vows to review policy after tree crashes onto bus Wah Yan College Form One pupil Josiah Cheung said he felt regret over seeing the tree brought down. “I think the government should try its best to protect all the trees in Hong Kong because they are an integral part of urban greening,” the 12-year-old student said. The Highways Department stressed it would continue to adopt a prudent approach toward inspecting and preserving trees under its care, with problematic ones only being removed in the absence of other suitable risk mitigation measures.