A mysterious mass of 200 solar panels that washed up on the shores of a Hong Kong marine park earlier this month will be cleared this week, authorities have said, after the delayed clean-up sparked concerns over possible water contamination. The discovery of the damaged solar panels also highlighted the need for the city to establish a dedicated recycling system given the increasing use of the technology, according to a green group. The panels were found along the shore of the Sha Chau and Lung Kwu Chau Marine Park, in the northwestern waters of Hong Kong, in mid-March. Steven Ting, 40, told the Post that he and five others were kayaking in the area on March 19 when they stumbled upon what they thought was discarded bamboo scaffolding near the small island of Sha Chau. As the group paddled through the marine park they soon discovered the mass of abandoned solar panels washed up along the shoreline. “We were so angry,” Ting said. “We were looking forward to meeting dolphins and instead we found rubbish.” New uses for toppled trees at Hong Kong ‘yard waste’ recycling centre He said two days later he approached his friend Kitti Chan, who runs a volunteer beach clean-up group, to notify her of the discovery. Chan said she was shocked when she first saw Ting’s photos. In all the 440 beach clean-ups she said she had conducted since 2017, she only ever found one solar panel. “It’s a really big problem which is polluting the water, and something needs to be done,” Chan said. Both the Water Supplies Department and the Drainage Services Department, which operate floating solar panel farms, told the Post that no panels were detected as missing. In a reply to the Post, the Agricultures, Fisheries, and Conservation Department (AFCD) said it had first discovered the floating structures off the marine park waters in “mid-March” and initially liaised with different government departments to try and identify their source. “As no relevant information has been received so far, the AFCD is arranging a service contractor to remove the structures this week,” the statement said. While most materials in solar panels are not toxic to the environment, Greenpeace campaigner Tom Ng Hon-lam said certain models could contain cadmium and lead, which are lethal to humans and animals in certain quantities. Plan to expand Hong Kong museum to promote marine and environmental awareness “When solar panels are damaged like they appear to be in the photos, those toxic materials can get out into the ecosystem,” Ng said. The discovery highlighted the need for Hong Kong to implement its own solar panel recycling system, as the technology would be increasingly adopted in the coming years, he said. Solar power is considered a key area for countries racing to achieve carbon neutrality goals. In 2017, the Hong Kong government introduced a “feed-in tariff” scheme to incentivise the adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar, as it strives to increase its share in electricity generation to 10 per cent by 2035. ‘Confusion over biodegradable plastics undermining Hong Kong’s recycling efforts’ But solar panels generally have a lifespan of just 25 years, and Hong Kong has yet to implement a system to properly recycle and dispose of the material, Ng said. In the European Union, legislation mandates that as much as 80 per cent of solar panels are to be recycled, with the remaining hazardous material to be disposed of safely. “Every other place is implementing policies to properly dispose of solar panels, but Hong Kong does not have that in place yet,” he said.