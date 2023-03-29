Stoves and tankless water heaters running on gas will have to show energy efficiency labels. Photo: Nora Tam
Gas stoves, tankless water heaters to carry energy efficiency labels, marking first time Hong Kong is imposing requirement on non-electrical appliances
- LED light bulbs will also be included in expanded energy efficiency labelling scheme
- Scheme aims to reduce 75,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Pang Yiu-hung says
