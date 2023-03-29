People at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should get an extra jab, experts say. Photo: Jelly Tse
People at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should get an extra jab, experts say. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: those in high-risk group should still get extra Covid jabs, Hong Kong experts say after WHO revises recommendations

  • Those not in high-risk group can consider getting one more Covid-19 shot ‘based on personal choice’, Hong Kong experts say
  • World Health Organization no longer recommends an extra booster dose for regular, medium-risk adults as the benefit is marginal

Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:41pm, 29 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should get an extra jab, experts say. Photo: Jelly Tse
People at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should get an extra jab, experts say. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE