The head of Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority is looking to convince the city’s medical students in the UK to return home, an insider has said. Photo: Sam Tsang
Head of Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority to lure ‘city’s medical talent back home during UK trip’ amid staff crunch
- Hospital Authority’s Tony Ko to visit three top British medical schools to gauge interest among Hong Kong students in joining public health sector, insider says
- Trip to occur as authority delegation hosts advertised recruitment event for medical sector in London to tout advantages of working in Hong Kong
The head of Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority is looking to convince the city’s medical students in the UK to return home, an insider has said. Photo: Sam Tsang