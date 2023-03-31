Hong Kong authorities have announced changes to the city’s vaccine programme which began in 2021. Photo: dpa
Covid-19 vaccine: free booster available for Hong Kong’s high-risk group others have to pay for fourth or fifth jabs
- High-risk group includes people aged 50 or older, adults aged 18 to 49 with comorbidities, pregnant women and healthcare workers
- Those who are eligible for free booster can book from April 20, while those who have not received their third dose could make a booking at any time
Hong Kong authorities have announced changes to the city’s vaccine programme which began in 2021. Photo: dpa