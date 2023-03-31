Hong Kong’s Health Department has suspended a clinic’s vaccination programme after being notified that it had administered out-of-date Covid-19 vaccines to 21 people. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong clinic gives 21 people expired BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines, second such incident in 3 days

  • Health Department inspects UMP Medical Centre in Kowloon Bay and suspends its vaccination service
  • Earlier this week 14 people received doses of expired BioNTech bivalent vaccines from Quality HealthCare Kowloon Bay centre

Willa Wu

Updated: 11:30pm, 31 Mar, 2023

