Hong Kong’s public hospitals have been strained over staff shortages. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong Hospital Authority chief promotes city to UK-based medical students, doctors in recruitment drive to lure non-locally trained talent

  • Tony Ko, chief executive of the authority, spoke to more than 200 students and practitioners at weekend event in London
  • City’s public hospitals face manpower shortages, losing 1,247 doctors between April 2020 and end of 2022, with only 15 per cent through retirement

Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:16pm, 2 Apr, 2023

