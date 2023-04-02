Hong Kong’s public hospitals have been strained over staff shortages. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Hospital Authority chief promotes city to UK-based medical students, doctors in recruitment drive to lure non-locally trained talent
- Tony Ko, chief executive of the authority, spoke to more than 200 students and practitioners at weekend event in London
- City’s public hospitals face manpower shortages, losing 1,247 doctors between April 2020 and end of 2022, with only 15 per cent through retirement
