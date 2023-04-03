Hong Kong experiences a surge in people receiving Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong doctors observe Covid vaccine rush with 2 weeks to go before jabs become chargeable

  • Health sector representatives estimate costs could be similar to what mainland visitors are charged for the BioNTech bivalent jab, at HK$1,800
  • Current surge also attributed to coming holiday stretch during which people may want to travel and require more protection

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 3:05pm, 3 Apr, 2023

