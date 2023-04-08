Paediatricians have warned that children who suffered from chronic diseases could face complications if infected with multiple viruses at the same time. Photo: Elson Li
Shortage of Tamiflu drug for children ill with flu to persist until June in Hong Kong, Swiss manufacturer warns
- Roche, which produces solution form of Tamiflu, says demand in city surged following end of mask mandate
- Private doctors warn they have or will run out of medication soon amid flu season
Paediatricians have warned that children who suffered from chronic diseases could face complications if infected with multiple viruses at the same time. Photo: Elson Li