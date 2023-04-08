Paediatricians have warned that children who suffered from chronic diseases could face complications if infected with multiple viruses at the same time. Photo: Elson Li
Shortage of Tamiflu drug for children ill with flu to persist until June in Hong Kong, Swiss manufacturer warns

  • Roche, which produces solution form of Tamiflu, says demand in city surged following end of mask mandate
  • Private doctors warn they have or will run out of medication soon amid flu season

Willa Wu and Kahon Chan

Updated: 11:11pm, 8 Apr, 2023

Paediatricians have warned that children who suffered from chronic diseases could face complications if infected with multiple viruses at the same time. Photo: Elson Li
