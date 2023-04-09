Tamiflu in capsules, which doctors say can be dissolved into liquid form for patients with problems swallowing. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
As Hong Kong struggles with a shortage of influenza drug Tamiflu in liquid form, the Post asks if another health crisis is on the horizon
- Swiss pharma giant Roche promises urgent shipment to head off shortage of Tamiflu in private healthcare sector before end of next month
- Liquid Tamiflu used for patients who have problems swallowing pills, but doctors say capsules can be dissolved in water
