Tamiflu in capsules, which doctors say can be dissolved into liquid form for patients with problems swallowing. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
As Hong Kong struggles with a shortage of influenza drug Tamiflu in liquid form, the Post asks if another health crisis is on the horizon

  • Swiss pharma giant Roche promises urgent shipment to head off shortage of Tamiflu in private healthcare sector before end of next month
  • Liquid Tamiflu used for patients who have problems swallowing pills, but doctors say capsules can be dissolved in water

Emily Hung

Updated: 8:52pm, 9 Apr, 2023

