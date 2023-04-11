Paediatricians have warned of an uptick in cases of the flu and other respiratory infections among children in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Flu vaccine makers ‘set aside 200,000 doses’ for Hong Kong, after private clinics warn of low stocks amid delayed influenza peak

  • Department of Health reveals vaccines for private clinics have been secured, in response to warnings over dwindling reserves
  • Authorities recently announced beginning of flu season, with experts saying delayed start linked to timing of mask mandate’s removal

Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Apr, 2023

