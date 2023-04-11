Paediatricians have warned of an uptick in cases of the flu and other respiratory infections among children in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Flu vaccine makers ‘set aside 200,000 doses’ for Hong Kong, after private clinics warn of low stocks amid delayed influenza peak
- Department of Health reveals vaccines for private clinics have been secured, in response to warnings over dwindling reserves
- Authorities recently announced beginning of flu season, with experts saying delayed start linked to timing of mask mandate’s removal
Paediatricians have warned of an uptick in cases of the flu and other respiratory infections among children in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang