About 40 million PCR tests were carried out for free over two years. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus
HK$8.4 billion spent on free PCR tests at Hong Kong community centres over past 2 years, with 40 million screenings carried out

  • Official statistics also reveal that operating community isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients cost about HK$1.4 billion for the 13 months to January 31 this year
  • Cost of each PCR test rose from HK$206 to HK$215 despite more vendors joining the scheme

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 4:17pm, 12 Apr, 2023

