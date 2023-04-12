About 40 million PCR tests were carried out for free over two years. Photo: Nora Tam
HK$8.4 billion spent on free PCR tests at Hong Kong community centres over past 2 years, with 40 million screenings carried out
- Official statistics also reveal that operating community isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients cost about HK$1.4 billion for the 13 months to January 31 this year
- Cost of each PCR test rose from HK$206 to HK$215 despite more vendors joining the scheme
