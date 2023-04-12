Black-faced spoonbills at the Mai Po wetlands. Photo: May Tse
Black-faced spoonbills at the Mai Po wetlands. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Alarming’ decline in Hong Kong’s black-faced spoonbill population amid record-high global numbers for endangered bird species, group warns

  • Hong Kong Bird Watching Society reports local population has fallen below 300 for first time in eight years
  • Authorities should encourage fishermen to return to bird’s local habitat in Deep Bay area while limiting other types of human traffic, group director says

Wynna Wong

Updated: 6:40pm, 12 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Black-faced spoonbills at the Mai Po wetlands. Photo: May Tse
Black-faced spoonbills at the Mai Po wetlands. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE