Antibiotic-resistant bacteria was detected in sashimi samples in a study carried out by the Centre for Health Protection. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Rise in superbug contamination in popular dishes such as siu-mei, sashimi, Hong Kong study reveals
- Centre for Health Protection reveals 35 per cent of lo-mei samples contained resistant bacteria, up from 14.3 per cent in previous year
- Agency also finds lack of public awareness about use of antibiotics and threat of antimicrobial resistance
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria was detected in sashimi samples in a study carried out by the Centre for Health Protection. Photo: Shutterstock Images