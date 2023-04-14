Local clinic puts a spotlight on laser surgery ahead of World Voice Day. Photo: Shutterstock
Laser surgery offers hope for Hong Kong patients with hoarse voices, as specialist clinic urges those with symptoms to seek help

  • Local clinic marked World Voice Day by telling patients of alternative to traditional surgery that scared sufferers
  • Special needs teacher struggled for eight years before having laser surgery that made her voice ‘sound even better than before’

Edith Lin

Updated: 12:13pm, 14 Apr, 2023

