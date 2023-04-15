Hong Kong homemaker Wong Yam had no idea how she would afford dental treatment after a recent check-up showed she had 11 decayed teeth and gum disease. The 60-year-old stopped work in 2015 when her husband suffered a stroke and needed round-the-clock care. Since then, the couple has been surviving on government handouts totalling HK$6,400 (US$815) a month. Told that it would cost around HK$12,000 to remove her six most rotten teeth, she said: “I will just swallow the toothache. I won’t seek help unless the pain becomes unbearable.” She does not qualify for most government subsidies for her age, and only had her free check-up with the help of a non-governmental organisation. After seeking help from the organisation, she had her treatment fully subsidised. Poor people do not have easy access to affordable dental care in Hong Kong, which has faced a shortage of dentists for years, with no relief in sight. Hospital Authority chief sells Hong Kong to UK-based medical students, doctors Like Wong, most skip regular check-ups because of the cost, or complain about the long wait for an appointment and having to queue for hours, even overnight, before seeing a government dentist. Almost three-quarters of the city’s 2,504 dentists work in the private sector, beyond the reach of the poor. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau last month said that the shortage of dentists was severe. While 45 per cent of local dentists were reaching retirement age, there were nearly 100 vacancies in the Department of Health. Healthcare manpower projections in 2021 estimated a citywide shortage of 115 dentists in 2030 and 102 in 2035. A wave of retirements among public sector dentists was anticipated too, with close to a third expected to stop working by 2028. The health department provides free public care, but its dentists mostly treat civil servants, their dependents and government retirees. But even they have to wait for an average of 18 to 32 months for a regular check-up. The government provides limited help to the public, but only for emergency pain relief and extractions at 11 clinics that offer these services at most twice a week at each facility. NGOs also offer help, but demand is always high. “When there is not enough manpower, there will certainly be a limit in the service offered,” said Tim Pang Hung-cheong, a community organiser from the Society for Community Organisation (SoCO). The gaps in the city’s dental services extend beyond the poor. While primary schoolchildren get check-ups and treatments, those in kindergarten and secondary school do not, which means delays in receiving early care for problems. The city’s only dental school, at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), produces about 70 dentists every year, and most fresh graduates join the private sector, which pays more and offers better working hours. In February, the government initiated consultations within the dental sector on ways to boost the supply of dentists, in particular those in public service. The authorities are considering amending the Dentists Registration Ordinance, to compel locally trained dental graduates to work in the public sector for a number of years. That could be done by requiring them to spend a year as interns in the health department, the Hospital Authority or other specified institutions before obtaining full registration to practise in the city. The government said this could provide fresh graduates more clinical exposure, with one year for the proposed internship before full registration, followed by two years of public service. It was suggested that new dentists should be encouraged to view public service as a way of repaying society after receiving their heavily subsidised training in university. In proposing the changes, the government warned that if the shortage of dentists – especially in the public sector – was not addressed, there could be an adverse impact on the population in the longer run, especially for the poor. Permanent Secretary for Health Thomas Chan Chung-ching told lawmakers on Thursday that authorities were aiming to introduce a bill amending the ordinance during the second half of this year. The Dental Council, which is responsible for registering and regulating practitioners, said it supported the move and the proposed internships before full registration. The internship scheme would offer dental graduates “ample real-workplace clinical experience” and enhance their clinical competence, it said. Explain benefits of making new dentists work in public sector: Hong Kong lawmaker Authorities have been increasing the intake of dental students at the university, with the number rising from 73 to 80 in the 2019-2020 financial year, and to 90 in 2022-23. Hong Kong allows non-locally trained dentists to practise if they pass the city’s licensing exam, but few have come this way. Since 1997, no more than 27 passed all three parts of the exam each year. Dr Sigmund Leung Sai-man, a veteran dentist and member of the Working Group on Oral Health and Dental Care, formed last December to examine the city’s long-term dental strategy, said all plans would be futile without sufficient manpower. ‘Public sector serves civil servants mainly’ Many dental students do not find public sector work appealing, saying there are only limited opportunities to practice and improve their skills. Tom Li*, 24, who is in the final year of his six-year course at the university, said he preferred to join the private sector after graduating this summer. “The public sector serves mainly civil servants, not the general public,” he said. He did not buy the suggestion that a stint of government service would be a way of serving the community. “Working in the private sector is also a way to contribute to society,” he said. In terms of professional growth, he said dentistry students began treating public sector patients at Prince Philip Dental Hospital from their second year, chalking up four years by the time they graduated. He said the public sector offered only basic services and there were not many more skills he could learn if he worked there after graduating. “If I want to learn about orthodontic treatment or dental implants, I must go to the private sector,” he said. Third-year dentistry student Ann Tam* said the working hours in the private sector were more flexible and dentists could work for a few clinics at the same time and they were paid more too. Dentists in the private sector start at around HK$80,000 per month, compared with around HK$66,000 in the health department. Private dentists could also earn more if they treated more patients, she said. Hospital Authority chief sells Hong Kong to UK-based medical students, doctors No check-ups for secondary students The government covers dental care for primary schoolchildren, people with intellectual disabilities and the elderly in care homes or day centres. Its Community Care Fund also provides free dental service to poor elderly people living on welfare handouts. But kindergarten children and secondary school students are not entitled to regular check-ups. Candy Chan*, 15, needed dental treatment early but her family, getting by on a monthly government subsidy of around HK$6,000, could not afford it. Aside from delayed adult teeth development, she had a severe underbite with her lower teeth protruding beyond her upper teeth. She had trouble speaking and would sometimes drool, which led to taunting by her classmates. Teeth alignment treatment, including the use of braces, would cost HK$40,000 in the private sector, a sum her family could not afford. The teenager said she would wait until she was financially independent to pay for her own treatment. Time for new public-private partnership? Dr Nelson Wong Chi-wai, president of the Hong Kong Dental Association, said there was a strong case for expanding government dental services to include children in kindergarten and secondary school. “Without oral care during those six years of secondary school, there could be major problems,” Wong said. “A decayed tooth left untreated could lead to root canal treatment, which is more complicated and expensive than filling a tooth.” A member of the government’s working group on dental care, he said tooth decay was a common problem among kindergarten children, but it was often not immediately treated. The government offered tooth extraction free of charge, but Wong said dentists always preferred to help patients keep their teeth. He said Hong Kong needed to include dental care in its primary healthcare programmes, to encourage regular check-ups and teeth cleaning. Hong Kong’s civil service chief vows to tap workers’ potential as younger ones quit Government-backed district health centres could also refer diabetes patients for dental checks as the chronic condition was closely linked to gum disease, which could lead to tooth loss if left untreated. “When a person’s diabetes condition improves, their gum disease could also improve,” he said. SoCO’s Pang agreed that more preventive measures were needed, and poor people had to be made more aware of the need for oral care. He said older people needed attention first, as many might not have received proper dental care education earlier. While it would take time for the public sector to strengthen dental manpower, Pang said a quicker solution might be for the government to buy services from the private sector or NGOs offering dental care. Patients could be referred by government clinics to the private sector or an NGO, with the government covering the cost of treatment. A private dental group and an NGO told the Post they were open to collaborating with the government, but they also cited the manpower crunch as an issue. Eugene Chan Kin-keung, chief public affairs officer of EC Healthcare, a private group with dental clinics across the city, welcomed the idea of public-private partnerships. He said such an arrangement would not only benefit patients, but also the government’s finances. “Outsourcing is always more economical and viable than having your own team, with a lot less red tape, a lot more commercial-driven initiatives, then it could be done more efficiently,” he said. “For private practices, it’s good too, because you have access to a larger pool of patients and you get some government support, isn’t that wonderful?” But he was worried about having difficulty hiring fresh dental graduates if they had to spend at least three years in the public sector. Dr Deborah Chan Cheng Yuk-hing, director of Loving Smiles Foundation, which has been working with the government for almost a decade to provide subsidised dental services for people with mental disabilities, also supported the idea of public-private partnerships. “NGOs can quickly expand capacity as long as they get funding from the government,” said Chan, also a member of the government’s working group on oral health. Hong Kong nursing body to decide eligibility criteria for new scheme: health chief She said the government could focus on supporting high-risk dental surgery for patients who need general anaesthesia, as they would benefit from the support of other specialists at public hospitals. The foundation, which has one full-time dentist and 10 part-timers, was operating at full capacity, having recorded about 5,000 visits over the past year. New patients had to wait three or four months for their first appointment, she said. The non-profit foundation also faced challenges in hiring dentists, she said, and that meant a struggle for its clinics to take in more patients. Dr Sigmund Leung said the government would have to strike a balance in buying services from the other parties or it could end up spending excessively. Proposed legal changes will allow non-locally trained nurses to work in Hong Kong The Community Care Fund, for example, saw more elderly people seeking its support for free dental services from 2018 to 2022. Their number rose from around 17,300 to more than 18,000, and the cost increased from HK$194 million to HK$269 million. Leung suggested that the government consider buying more complicated dental services such as root canal and denture treatments from the private sector, but expand the provision of primary dental care. The consultation ended on April 14. The working group’s term runs until the end of next year, and it is expected to put forward concrete proposals in phases within its term. * Names changed at interviewees’ request.