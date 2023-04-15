Hong Kong lifted its mask mandate on March 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government adviser expects WHO to declare end to pandemic ‘in about 3 months’, but warns of current flu surge
- Professor Lau Yu-lung assures residents city is on track to normality, with most of population vaccinated or having acquired immunity through infection
- He warns however that children should get their flu shots as they have not been exposed to viruses in past three years amid strict pandemic curbs
