Hong Kong lifted its mask mandate on March 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lifted its mask mandate on March 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong government adviser expects WHO to declare end to pandemic ‘in about 3 months’, but warns of current flu surge

  • Professor Lau Yu-lung assures residents city is on track to normality, with most of population vaccinated or having acquired immunity through infection
  • He warns however that children should get their flu shots as they have not been exposed to viruses in past three years amid strict pandemic curbs

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 2:06pm, 15 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong lifted its mask mandate on March 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lifted its mask mandate on March 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE