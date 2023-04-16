Does a scheme to promote electric vehicles in Hong Kong need a jolt of energy? Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong tax breaks fuel big switch to electric cars, but motorists ask: where to charge them?

  • Tesla retains its lead by providing buyers with a network of charging points, but city needs more, soon
  • Progress in encouraging EVs may stall if buyers are put off by lack of charging points, says AA chief

Oscar Liu

Updated: 3:20pm, 16 Apr, 2023

