Professor David Hui said those who had been vaccinated or infected would be able to produce sufficient T-cell responses to fight the subvariant. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong detects cases of highly infectious Omicron subvariant that has caused alarm overseas, government adviser reveals

  • Top health expert Professor David Hui says XBB.1.16 subvariant found in some of city’s testing samples
  • But residents should not worry as cases tend to be less severe than some other strains, he says

Sammy Heung
Updated: 5:58pm, 17 Apr, 2023

