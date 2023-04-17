Greater Bay Area Healthcare talents arrive at the West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong to ambitiously go after global healthcare talent, hospital chief vows, as city welcomes more medical professionals from mainland China
- Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan welcomes 70 nurses and three doctors from Guangdong province
- More than 20 doctors and medical students in UK agree to join local public healthcare sector after recruitment drive, says hospital boss
