Greater Bay Area Healthcare talents arrive at the West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong to ambitiously go after global healthcare talent, hospital chief vows, as city welcomes more medical professionals from mainland China

  • Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan welcomes 70 nurses and three doctors from Guangdong province
  • More than 20 doctors and medical students in UK agree to join local public healthcare sector after recruitment drive, says hospital boss

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:35pm, 17 Apr, 2023

