“Promoting the adoption of new energy transport has been one of the major strategies of the government to improve air quality.”

The chargers will be added to all new government buildings, supplying power to private cars, motorcycles and light goods vehicles.

Other measures mentioned in the paper include testing hydrogen fuel cell buses and heavy vehicles in 2023, testing electric ferries by 2024, conducting trials for at least 180 electric commercial vehicles and introducing about 700 electric buses and 3,000 electric taxis by 2027.

According to the Climate Action Plan unveiled in 2021, Hong Kong authorities are aiming to cut carbon emissions by half of levels in 2005 before 2035 and attain carbon neutrality by 2050.

In last year’s policy address, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the government would cease registering new fuel‑propelled and hybrid private cars in 2035 or earlier.

Tax breaks introduced in 2018 have been a big pull for Hongkongers switching to EVs, and Tesla has remained well ahead of its competitors by providing customers ample charging points.

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan last week said the measures taken so far had begun to yield results.

More than half of newly registered private cars were EVs last year. Photo: Nora Tam

“We will continue to devote resources to promote trials and adoption of various electric modes of transport, including buses, light buses, taxis, goods vehicles, and ferries,” he told lawmakers.

Lawmaker Gary Chan Hak-kan said Tesla had already installed charging stops in Hong Kong, so the government should instead introduce more stations for other brands.

“The commercial decision by other brands not to build charging stops themselves has led to poor sales of such vehicles,” he said. “Charging is the primary consideration when buying an electric car.”

