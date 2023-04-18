Hong Kong has discarded nearly 50,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses since the start of the government’s inoculation scheme in 2021, including unused shots and jabs that were improperly stored, according to authorities. An estimated 0.2 per cent of the jabs procured by the government were disposed of, according to a Post calculation. Medical experts said wastage was inevitable amid unprecedented pandemic developments, and the proportion was small. Official data provided to the Legislative Council last week showed that about 37,200 and 11,500 doses of the Sinovac and BioNTech vaccines, respectively, were thrown away by the government as of early March. “The discarded doses include thawed ones which were unutilised after outreach vaccination activities and those falling outside the stringent storage conditions,” said Director of Health Dr Ronald Lam Man-kin in a reply to lawmakers. Officials declined to disclose the unit price of the disposed vaccines, citing confidentiality agreements signed between the authorities and the jab suppliers. As of late January this year, the government had procured 23.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines supplied by Sinovac and BioNTech. Covid vaccine rush in Hong Kong 2 weeks before jabs become chargeable The government first allocated HK$8.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2020 to kick-start the Covid-19 vaccination campaign the following year. In the 2022-23 financial year, HK$6 billion in additional funding was approved for the purchase and administration of booster shots to elderly residents, based on recommendations by medical experts. Throughout the pandemic, the government arranged vaccine services at schools, elderly care homes and residential buildings on request in a bid to boost the inoculation rate. The two vaccines offered in Hong Kong also had stringent storage rules. Sinovac had to be stored and transported at a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius (36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit), with a shelf life of 24 months if unopened. Storage for the BioNTech jabs was more complicated, with a shelf life of 18 months if kept under minus 90 to minus 60 degrees, and one month when kept between 2 and 8 degrees after thawing. As people in Hong Kong reject jabs, what happens to city’s unused vaccines? Professor Martin Wong Chi-sang, from Chinese University’s school of public health, said the unprecedented nature of the pandemic and quick development of vaccines made it difficult for authorities to predict precisely how many people would get the inoculations. “The pandemic came very fast … the decision time might probably be too short for [the government] to think about the amount of vaccine,” said Wong. He suggested authorities might have bought more shots with the intention of protecting the public. “Vaccine wastage or human lives – it’s very obvious which one is more important,” he said, adding the wastage was “inevitable” unless the government knew what would happen in future. Hong Kong clinic injects 21 people with expired BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines He said the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines might have led to vaccine hesitancy among the public. Disposal of Covid-19 vaccines was not uncommon, with many countries and regions throwing away unused doses. According to media reports over the past eight months, Sweden discarded nearly 8.5 million doses, and Japan dumped at least 77.8 million jabs. A similar phenomenon also occurred in developing countries. In the Philippines, 44 million expired vaccines were destroyed, while 40.2 million were discarded in Indonesia. Flu vaccine makers ‘set aside 200,000 doses’ to plug Hong Kong gap amid case spike Dr Wilson Lam, vice-president of the Hong Kong Society for Infectious Diseases, said the ratio of discarded vaccines in Hong Kong was “very small”. “Whether it is in a private or public healthcare setting, there is always a situation where medications are not used up,” Lam said. “As there were many uncertainties during the Covid-19 epidemic, [the discarded amount] was not a big proportion.” He also said that the government needed to ensure there were enough doses for residents and that practitioners would also discard vaccines that were found to have defects. In April 2021, Hong Kong returned two batches of BioNTech vaccines, involving more than a million doses, to the manufacturer in Germany after defects were found in the packaging.