Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Woman, 58, with chronic illness found dead in Hong Kong hospital toilet after waiting more than 12 hours for emergency treatment
- Patient visited A&E department at around 11pm on Sunday night and was assessed to be in stable condition at 11.15am the next day
- Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital says it is ‘very concerned’ about case and has referred it to coroner
Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan