Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Woman, 58, with chronic illness found dead in Hong Kong hospital toilet after waiting more than 12 hours for emergency treatment

  • Patient visited A&E department at around 11pm on Sunday night and was assessed to be in stable condition at 11.15am the next day
  • Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital says it is ‘very concerned’ about case and has referred it to coroner

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 9:27am, 18 Apr, 2023

