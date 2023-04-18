This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . Hong Kong is bracing for wet weather later this week, with the Observatory saying it expects a trough of low pressure to bring rain and unstable conditions to the region. The weather authority’s nine-day forecast on Tuesday indicated a middle to high chance of rain from Wednesday to Saturday with occasional squally thunderstorms. With Friday marking the first day of the university entrance examinations, the commute of many students is expected to be affected by the weather. “A southerly airstream will bring showers to the coast of Guangdong,” the Observatory said. “With the weakening of the trough of low pressure, showers will ease off and the weather will improve slightly over the coast of Guangdong during the weekend and early next week.” Rainy start to Easter long weekend forecast by Hong Kong Observatory Temperatures are expected to range between 21 to 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 Fahrenheit) in the coming nine days from Tuesday. On Monday, the forecaster in a blog post warned residents to be aware of weather changes when travelling to work and school over the next few days, pointing to uncertainty over the time and location of significant rainfall along the coast of South China. “If the high-altitude divergence, high-altitude disturbance and low-pressure trough appear ... at the same time, it will be conducive to the occurrence of heavy rain or rainstorms,” the Observatory said.